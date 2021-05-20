Free Bike Week sessions in Carrickfergus and Larne

Bookings are now open for a programme of fun cycling sessions running May 30 to June 5 in the borough.

Cyclists of all ages joined in virtually last year due to the pandemic, but the recent relaxation of restrictions around sporting and outdoor activities means council can now provide in-person guidance and expertise on biking safely,at Carrickfergus Amphitheatre and Larne Town Park.

The Mayor, Councillor Peter Johnston, is a keen cyclist and encouraged families to book one of the free #MEABikeWeek sessions.

There will be plenty of fun challenges to get involved in during Bike Week.

He said: “There has never been a better time for us to get on our bikes and enjoy all the benefits that cycling brings to our health, wellbeing and environment

“It is great to see a return to sports activities and the opening up of the many amazing local parks and outdoor spaces across the borough.

“#MEABikeWeek is a brilliant opportunity for children to learn how to cycle safely while also having fun and getting fit and healthy.”

Challenges and sessions, suitable for children aged 5 - 14, will be delivered by council’s Sports Development Team in partnership with Madigan Cycling Club, Carrickfergus and Ballymena Road Club.

Sessions will be held as follows:

Carrickfergus Amphitheatre hockey pitch, Wednesday, June 2, 4pm to 5pm, 5.15pm to 6.15pm and 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Larne Town Park, Thursday, June 3, 4pm to 5pm, 5.15pm to 6.15pm and 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Gary McKeegan, chair of Cycling Ireland Youth, said: “Cycling Ireland welcome this initiative by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for Bike Week. We encourage all ages to get active through Bike Week activities and throughout the year.”

The free one-hour sessions must be booked in advance and helmets should be worn. All children will receive a special sporty goodie bag. Council emphasised it is essential all participants observe public health guidance to prevent the spread of coronavirus and anyone who feels unwell should not attend.

Bookings can be made on the following links:

https://bikeweek-carrick.eventbrite.co.uk

https://bikeweek-larne.eventbrite.co.uk

In partnership with Cycling Ireland, a series of video challenges will be shared on council’s social media platforms.

