Obituary: Mr Victor Moore

Mr. Victor Moore, who passed away in hospital following illness, was a well-known resident of Ballycarry.

A resident of West Street in the village, his funeral took place from Ballycarry Presbyterian Church to the New Cemetery at Bridgend Road following a service conducted by Rev. Gabrielle Farquhar.

Mr. Moore was the son of the late Billy and Essie Moore, nee Shanks, and grew up in the village and then the rural community of Bellahill on the outskirts of Ballycarry. Educated at the village school and Larne Technical College, he worked in the building trade and spent some years in Germany and in the Channel Islands. It was a great comfort to him that a good friend from the latter came to visit him just prior to his death.

Returning home to Northern Ireland, he had been employed at the ICI plant at Kilroot and lived in Whitehead for some years, where he formed many abiding friendships. He was a well-known figure and was often engaged in building work within the local community.

Mr. Moore was also a keen darts player and a member of the Bowling Club at Ballycarry Presbyterian Church. He also enjoyed golf and gardening. A dog lover, he was a familiar figure out walking his dog Susie and was well-known in the area for feeding treats to most of the other dogs he met on his journeys. He volunteered to walk dogs of senior citizens or others who were infirm or ill and Rev. Gabrielle Farquhar said he would be remembered as a very caring and generous man in the local community.

There were many tributes to him on the Ballycarry community page on Facebook, with condolences from local exiles as far away as Scotland, Australia and the USA.

One tribute said that while he had put on a hard exterior, not far under the surface was the softest, kindest, generous and gentlest of men. “Another great character of the village gone,” the tribute added. Another said simply “Big heart, big character and a big loss to our village. One of the best”. The local community group also paid tribute to him as a strong supporter of community events including the village Ulster-Scots festival, the Broadisland Gathering.

Mr. Moore had been ill since January and died in hospital on October 24. Donations in lieu of flowers were encouraged to Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital. He is survived by his brother Will and was predeceased by another brother, the late Norman Moore.