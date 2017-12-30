New Year new push to recycle

Mid and East Antrim Council has teamed up with Ulster Supported Employment Ltd (USEL) to promote recycling across the borough.

The partnership allows council to divert 11 tonnes of mattresses and furniture from landfill every month and supports USEL, to create employment opportunities. USEL employ, support, and train up to 1,500 people with disabilities or health-related conditions across Northern Ireland.

Council is now only one of four across Northern Ireland now working with the social enterprise.

USEL collect mattresses from council recycling centres, take them apart and process them into materials including carpet underlay, fleece for the equestrian market and acoustic dampening in cars. There is no commercial profit from re-used materials, everything is gifted to local charities.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Paul Reid said, “We are delighted to be working with USEL. It’s a fantastic initiative for both the environment and for creating jobs and helping the most vulnerable in our society. I would encourage charities in the borough to contact Council with any items that they need and we can see where we can help.

“Our residents continue to lead the way when it comes to recycling household and organic waste. Recycling saves ratepayers’ money and also combats environmental damage. Our citizens are to be commended for their efforts and I thank them for their support to date.”

Bill Atkinson, CEO of USEL said, “We are really pleased to be working with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Working together we can reduce waste, drive greater resource productivity and significantly reduce the environmental impact of mattress disposal. We’re creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities and health related conditions within our recycling operation, and we are looking forward to working with Council to promote this across Mid and East Antrim.”

More at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/recycling