New Neighbourhood Watch Newsletter launches

Mid and East Antrim PCSP, PSNI and Neighbourhood Watch Co-ordinators have launched the first edition of a new Neighbourhood Watch newsletter for Mid and East Antrim.

The newsletter contains up to date information on issues relevant to local communities such as crime prevention advice, new PSNI or PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnership) initiatives, contact information and relevant local initiatives.

It is hoped this newsletter will be produced four times a year with editions out in spring, summer, autumn and winter and include information useful to residents throughout the borough.

Similar newsletters have been popular with residents in other areas and the organisers hope this one will complement the Text Alert service which has already been established.

Chairperson of Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Brian Collins said: “With the new Neighbourhood Watch Newsletter we want to make the sense of community that already exists on our borough more visible.

“We want to show people that collectively those living and working here, the local police, PCSP and other local groups are working together to share information and keep people and property safe.”

Helen Hargy from PSNI said: “One of the attractions of Mid and East Antrim Borough is that it’s a safe place to live and work.

“We want people to enjoy the living here and we don’t want them to feel isolated or vulnerable and that’s where Neighborhood Watch comes in.

“We want to reassure people that our borough is safe and welcoming and encourage people to look out for each other.”

Mid and East Antrim PCSP are distributing the newsletters through local Neighbourhood Watch schemes, by leaving copies in all Mid and East Antrim Council community facilities and also by sharing it on the PCSP Facebook page.