‘Murder Weekend’ on way to Larne

Larne Drama will present their autumn production - a comedy-thriller play ‘Murder Weekend’ by Bettine Mankelow at the McNeill Theatre, Larne Leisure Centre, over three nights from November 21 to 23 at 7.30pm each evening.

Directed by Jay Alexander, “Murder Weekend” tells the tale of Livia, a romantic short story writer (Michelle King) and her husband Stanley (Jim Shields) who arrive at a country hotel for a Murder Mystery weekend. Patsy (Alison McCubbin) and her husband Ashley (Jonathan Temples) and Dotty (Beth Alexander) and Vi (Margaret Steward), a pair of eccentric Murder Mystery experts, arrive

Busy in rehearsals Larne Drama Circle members - Margaret Steward playing Violet Jenkins, Beth Alexander playing Dorothy Padmore, Alison Mc Cubbin playing Patsy McAvoy, Jim Shields - Stanley Wagstaff

to join them.

Events become rather fraught when each person receives their Murder Mystery game envelope. Someone has left extra notes for Patsy and Stanley exposing Livia and Ashley’s illicit affair.

Mrs Johnson, the landlady (Lucinda McCluskey), has the unenviable task of controlling all this. However, her problem of coping with marital strife among the guests fades into the background with the disappearance of giddy housemaid Shelley (Sarah Masterson). Intrigue and suspicion deepen with the arrival of Wallace (Bertie Fulton) - an uninvited guest.

Is Shelley’s disappearance part of the Murder Mystery or has something more sinister happened?

Larne Dramar Circle's Michelle King playing Livi Wagstaff, Lucinda McCluskey playing Mrs Johnston and Jim Shields playing Stanley Wagstaff in their forthcoming play.

Has there been an actual murder or is it all just part of the game?

Tickets are priced £8.

Booking is now open at Larne Visitor Information Centre, telephone 028 28262495.

You can keep up to date with Larne Drama Circle on facebook at www.facebook.com/larnedramacircle