Mossley Primary packed for Transition Fair

Mossley Primary School once again opened its doors to a variety of post-primary schools on January 9, when it held its annual Transition Fair.
The fair has been successfully over the past few years and even got a mention in the school’s 2014 ETi report.
This year’s was no exception with a huge crowd of primary pupils from throughout the East Antrim area attending along with students from a large number of post primary schools who hosted information stands.
Mossley Primary is always keen to develop its links with post-primary schools in order to make transition for its Primary Seven pupils as smooth and as informed a process as possible and finds the Transition Fair helps with this process.
