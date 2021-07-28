Ballycarry community gets a free to use cash machine courtesy of LINK initiative

With a population of approximately 1,000 people, until recently Ballycarry’s only free to use ATM was located 2.6 kms away.

The wider community made use of the local Post Office counter service which is now closed.

After visiting the area, LINK - the UK’s main cash machine network - agreed that a new free to use ATM should be installed at the VIVO store on Main Street.

Ballycarry Main Street. Image by Google.

Nick Quinn, LINK’s head of Financial Inclusion, said: “We’re delighted to support the community in Ballycarry. Free access to cash is still needed in many communities across the UK and the local residents recently lost their only access to free cash when their local Post Office closed.

“We know this ATM will be of great use to the community.”

Communities can apply for support for free access to cash. LINK, a not-for-profit organisation, will investigate each case raised and where it is possible, fund the new ATM directly.

More than 50 communities have benefited following requests made through the initiative.

