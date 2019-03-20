Mid & East Antrim entries sought for art and poetry competition

Entries are now being sought from Mid and East Antrim for ‘The Big Lunch’ art and poetry competition.

Open to people of all ages across the Mid and East Antrim borough and the wider province, the competition is offering prizes of £25 in vouchers for a range of age categories and £100 for the overall winner.

To enter, just mail in an image or a poem to be used on one piece of bunting, using words and/or images, that show what community means to you.

The shortlisted images will be shared on social media and printed on to a string of bunting that will brighten up community events across Northern Ireland for years to come.

Community groups and schools are welcome to submit multiple entries, in one envelope or via email. Winners will be chosen by Irish story teller, Liz Weir MBE, and Grainne McCloskey and Niamh Scullion from The Big Lunch Northern Ireland.

The Big Lunch is an initiative from the Eden Project and National Lottery that connects people and encourages friendlier, happier and safer neighbourhoods. It invites everyone to take part on the first weekend of June every year, to join the millions who get together to share food and fun with their communities - be that a neighbourhood, school, community group or just a few friends. It’s a simple idea - that for a few hours, cars stop, shyness stops and neighbours come together. Every year, over six million people take to their streets, gardens and neighbourhoods to join in for a few hours of community, friendship and fun. Anyone interested can register online for a free starter pack or find out more at www.thebiglunch.com

To enter the competition - entries must be all your own work – visual art, poetry or mixed format - and must convey what community means to you. It should be no larger than A5 landscape and must be received by 7pm on May 6.

Each entry should be clearly marked on its reverse side with the entrant’s name, age category entered (up to seven years; eight to 10 years; 11-17 years; 18+years). Anyone under 18 must provide parents’ name and signature of consent; and name of community group or school if appropriate, with address including postcode, email, and contact number; and also, teacher’s name, if appropriate.

Schools and groups should send multiple entries in one envelope/email. Entries from individuals are also accepted. Entries can be emailed (sending downloadable files) to: communities@edenproject.com or by post to: Grainne McCloskey - The Big Lunch Competition c/o National Lottery Communities Fund, 1 Cromac Quay Belfast, BT7 2JD.