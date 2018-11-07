Mayoral Ball for Air Ambulance

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim is hosting a charity ball to raise vital funds for her chosen cause of the year, Air Ambulance NI.

The black tie event will be held in the Great Hall at Galgorm Resort and Spa and will aim to raise as much funds as possible for the First Citizen’s charity.

Tickets for the evening on March 1 are £50pp and can be booked online, in person, by post or telephone. There will be an ‘Air Ambulance red’ carpet followed by drinks on arrival, a four-course meal, and a live band. The entertainment will also include an auction and a ballot.

Mayor Cllr Lindsay Millar said; “I’m really pleased and proud to be supporting such an invaluable cause during my term. Air Ambulance NI provides a vital service and helps save lives, but is a voluntary organisation which needs support. Mid and East Antrim covers 400 square miles, has 62 miles of coastline, with many who live here in rural areas. This vast space requires a service like the Air Ambulance to provide emergency cover. This charity ball and auction is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work they do at AANI and to help raise vital funds they need to maintain the service.”

To buy tickets go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Mayor or to contribute a prize donation to the event contact Mayors.office@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or 2563 3398.