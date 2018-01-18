Mayor and residents support inspirational charity challenge

Mid and East Antrim residents have laced up in support of a charity fundraiser’s incredible 5,000km ‘lap of the map’ challenge.

Mary Nolan Hickey is aiming to run right around the entire Irish coastline to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The 65-year-old arrived in the borough last Friday morning, departing from Larne RNLI station, where she met crew members, the following day.

A number of locals turned out to give their backing to Mary’s challenge, with several joining her for the Mid and East Antrim leg of her run.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, met with Mary at Larne RNLI station to welcome her to the borough and present her with a clock.

Cllr Reid said: “It was a privilege to personally welcome Mary to our borough. She is an incredible woman and I am in awe at the scale of the challenge she has undertaken in order to raise vital funds for an organisation close to my heart.

“The RNLI are true unsung heroes in our community and their bravery and dedication to keeping us all safe is remarkable.

“I wish Mary the very best as she continues her journey and trust she enjoyed taking in Mid and East Antrim’s spectacular coastal scenery during her time here.”

Mary is the only woman to have completed all of Dublin’s 38 marathons. She has also conquered the gruelling Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert.

Mary said: “I wanted to prove that age is not a barrier.

“Coming from a coastal town, I have a deep affinity with our local RNLI station and volunteers and have huge admiration for the brave men and women who risk their lives to save lives at sea.

“The support has been overwhelming. I have met the most amazing and encouraging people along the way.”

To donate to the fundraiser or follow Mary’s progress, search for rnlilapofthemap2018 on Facebook.