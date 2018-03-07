Mattress recycling scheme going well

Mid and East Antrim citizens are no dozers when it comes to recycling mattresses.

A new deal to recycle more mattresses, carpets and furniture and save them from landfill has been secured by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and charity recycler USEL. The agreement will see Belfast-based USEL work with NIEA to expand their recycling facilities and help protect the local environment.

Mid and East Antrim Council support USEL by providing resident’s old mattresses to their factory in Belfast. Since the partnership began in December, USEL have collected 20 tonnes a month of mattresses originating from the Household Recycling Centres in the borough. This partnership diverts this tonnage from landfill and improves the Council’s Environmental Performance. It also supports USEL to create employment opportunities. USEL employ, support, and train up to 1,500 people with disabilities or health-related conditions across NI. Council is now only one of four across Northern Irelandworking with the social enterprise.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr Cheryl Johnston said:, “We are delighted to be working with USEL. It’s great to see this fantastic initiative working so well in such a short period of time. I would encourage charities in the borough to contact Council with any items that they need and we can see where we can help.

“Our residents continue to lead the way when it comes to recycling household waste. Recycling saves ratepayers’ money and also combats environmental damage. Well done to all our citizens for their efforts.”

NIEA’s David Small said, “Each agreement embodies a commitment to a sustainable future for the both the business and our environment. We want to work with progressive organisations like USEL who are committed to local communities and to creating prosperity and well-being in practical and sustainable ways.”