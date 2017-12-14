Make a splash in 2018 to support Dementia NI

Communities in Larne, Carrick and the wider East Antrim area are invited to make a metaphoric fresh start to the New Year by taking a dip in chilly waters in order to help raise funds for people living with dementia.

Bring in the New Year with a splash, with a short run into the sea followed by a short 10-metre swim and back.

The New Year’s Day Dip which is organised and run by Forest Fitness will take place at Carrickfergus Fisherman’s Quay with a start time at 9.45am.

Lea Vaughan, Forest Fitness said: “This is the second year of the event which has grown each year thanks to the support of Forest Fitness customers and the local community who generously support the event. Well over £3250 was raised last year for charity and we hope to raise more this year for our chosen charity Dementia NI”.

To register you must pay a £10 non-refundable fee, you can sign up through Pay Pal, just visit the website www.paypal.me/forestfitnessCARRICK.

Once you have registered download a Sponsorship Form by visiting the Forest Fitness website at; www.forestfitnessni.com. As this is a charity event the organisers ask everyone registered to raise a minimum of £10.00 for Dementia NI.

Children over the age of 10 can also take part but must to accompanied by an adult at all times during the event.

Lea added: “This unique celebration is always great fun and a fantastic way for groups of friends, family and colleagues to welcome in the new year. We have some extra incentives to join us this year as we have prizes for the best dressed”.

All money raised by fundraisers at the New Year’s Day Dip will help fund Dementia NI and in particular their newly established support group for people living with dementia in the Carrickfergus area.

If you or your family been affected by a dementia diagnosis you can find out how Dementia NI can help, visit www.dementiani.org or call us on 02890 68 67 68.

Dementia NI’s vision is to ensure everyone who is living with dementia in Northern Ireland will receive an accurate and timely diagnosis, have access to appropriate services and will live well with the right support.

There are currently 20,000 people in Northern Ireland diagnosed with dementia of whom 13,000 have a confirmed diagnosis.

For more information please visit our website www.dementiani.org