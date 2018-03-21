Major sale of irish Art at Galgorm Resort & Spa this Easter

Portrush based artist Adrian Margey will be launching his 2018 exhibition series with a major exhibition and sale of work at Galgorm Resort & Spa Ballymena from Saturday, March 31 until, April 3.

The collection will feature stunning contemporary and traditional depictions of Ulster’s iconic landmarks and landscapes, with a strong focus on the Glens of Antrim and Causeway Coast in particular.

Vibrant representations of Slemish, Cushendall, Carnlough and Glenariff will be on view alongside enigmatic portrayals of Ballycastle, Giant’s Causeway, Ballintoy, Portstewart Strand and Portrush Harbour to name but a few.

Several of Margey’s large Belfast and Dublin cityscapes will also feature at this much anticipated Easter exhibition.

Margey’s striking work has been taking the art market in Northern Ireland by storm in recent years.

Hailed by the Belfast Telegraph as “one of the rising stars of a new generation of Ulster artists”, his original pieces have been captivating art lovers at home and abroad.

Self-taught, Margey cites the Fauves, the Irish Impressionists and the indigenous artists of South America as his main influences.

He combines a kaleidoscope palette with lazy brushstrokes and expressive knife work to create his distinctive originals. His use of bold colour, strong shapes and expressive texture conjures up moods and often evokes an emotional response from the viewer.

Margey will be on hand throughout the show to discuss his work with visitors and to advise on commissions.

The exhibition opens on Saturday, March 31, 11am – 8pm, and continues on Sunday and Monday, April 1 and 2 from 11am – 8pm and on April 3 from 11am – 6pm. Admission free – everyone welcome.

Visit www.adrianmargey.com or telephone 07841593762 for ful details.

Margey’s Portrush Studio is open to the public each Saturday throughout the year.