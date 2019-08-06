Lottery awards for Larne community groups

Three Larne groups have been successful in the latest round of Awards for All from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Mid and East Antrim recipients included Larne YMCA, Little Angels Toddler Group and Glenarm Village Committee.

Larne YMCA was awarded £10,000 to improve young people’s skills, cultural understanding and employability prospects. Activities include an anti-bullying programme and a cultural diversity programme.

Little Angels received a £3,195 grant for music and movement activities and for seasonal outings.

Glenarm Village Committee was awarded a £2,859 grant to start a friendship club for older people in the area and activities, including music, quizzes and talks.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Director, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants to projects supporting people across Northern Ireland.

“They are using the funding in diverse ways but the common thread is that they are all being led by local people who are using National Lottery money to develop great ideas to help their communities thrive.

“Small pots of funding from National Lottery Awards for All are bringing people together to make good things happen. I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.”