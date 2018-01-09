Lidl donation for Larne Community Care Centre

Lidl Northern Ireland has donated £1000 to Larne Community Care Centre, as its chosen Charity of the Week - a new initiative in the Lidl Community Works programme.

Charity of the Week sees Lidl donate £1000 every week for a year to local charities and groups across Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and will run alongside existing support programmes already in place at each of Lidl’s four regional sales offices.

These worthy causes are selected by store teams in recognition of their excellent work in the local community.

Larne Community Care Centre was established in 1994 to provide a range of support services to the local community. It has extended its range of services and facilities over the last number of years and is home to various projects from early years to elder years, such as their good morning service, crisis accommodation services and youth and children’s clubs.

Store manager Thomas McFarlane said: “Myself and my team in Larne are proud to have selected Larne Community Care Centre as our Charity of the Week. Supporting and investing in local communities is something that Lidl are committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”