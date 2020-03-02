Let’s get ready to Rally

The Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council and guests joined rally competitors at Antrim Castle Gardens to launch the Wastewater Solutions Circuit of Ireland International Rally which will take place which will take place over the Easter weekend on April 10 and 11.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are supporting the return of one of the ‘Circuit’ to their borough area.

Mayor John Smyth said: “Major events such as this make a huge contribution towards raising the profile of Antrim and Newtownabbey as a tourist destination throughout Northern Ireland, Ireland and on the international stage.

“We have so many beautiful places of interest to visit throughout the Borough which visitors can find out about on our new tourism micro site, www.visitantrimandnewtownabbey.com.

“Last year this event generated almost £0.5 million of economic benefit and we hope to see this increasing in 2020. I hope everyone is gearing up for this action-packed weekend.”

Event Director, Graeme Stewart, said: “The event is the third round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and a counting round of the FIA Celtic Cup a round of the European Rally Trophy. The UAC Easter Stages National Rally will run in

tandem with the ‘Circuit’ over the two days. We are also providing a one day Interclub rally on Easter Saturday, so we are looking forward to a ‘giant’ entry giving lots of opportunities for competitors and spectators to enjoy the weekend over classic County Antrim stages.

“We have chosen stages which will allow the best drivers from across Europe to ‘mix it’ with our home grown talent, of which there is no shortage. The event has been increased to 18 stages resulting in even more competitive mileage over the two days.

“We are thrilled to be returning to the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a third year and truly appreciate both the enthusiasm and the substantial support of the Council necessary to promote an event of this magnitude. The Chimney

Corner Hotel once again acts as Rally Headquarters providing all the facilities competitors and spectators need.

“We would be keen for spectators to join us for the non-competitive parts of the event such as the Finish in the award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens on Easter Saturday and Dundrod Motorsports Centre which hosts the centralised service area.”