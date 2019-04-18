Leading Northern Ireland cancer charity in volunteer appeal

Action Cancer are in need of volunteer sales assistants and volunteers to help sort and display donated stock items.

Action Cancer, Northern Ireland's leading local cancer charity, have appealed for 'heroes' who may be at a loose end this spring who would like to give something back to the community.

Action Cancer, Ormeau boutique

A spokesperson for Action Cancer, whose mission is to save lives and support local people through cancer awareness, prevention, detection and support, explained:

''If you are at a loose end and want more, then why not join the team at your local Action Cancer store in Lurgan.

''We are looking for volunteer sales assistants and volunteers to help sort and display our donated stock items.

''No experience is required as we offer training, out of pocket expenses and a fun friendly environment where you can make new friends and remain active while giving something back to your local community.

Action Cancer, Belmont

''With the help of our teams of dedicated volunteers our shops help raise over one million pounds annually which goes towards delivering our life saving services such as breast screening and men’s health checks.

So if you are at a loose end come along and join the fun at your local store and help save lives and support people with a cancer diagnosis in your community.''

Call in to your local shop to volunteer and join the fun or call: 02890803344 for a volunteer request form. Email retail@actioncancer.org

Who We Are

Action Cancer is Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity. Our . We provide the following services:

Digital Breast Screening

Support & Therapeutic Services

M.O.T. Health Checks

Health Promotion Programmes

In Northern Ireland someone receives a cancer diagnosis every hour of every day and one in two of us will receive a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime. While cancer rates are on the increase, early detection and improved treatments mean that survival rates are improving. Our services have never been needed more

For more info call 028 9080 3344 or email info@actioncancer.org