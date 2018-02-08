Larne writer launches collection of children’s audio stories online

A Larne mum is launching an on-line creative business with children in mind.

Vicky McFarland, an award-winning writer and storyteller, is launching Tale Time (www.taletime.co.uk) this month with the first of three engaging audio story collections.

Rumpelstiltskin and Other Stories will be released on February 19 as a digital download.

Blending traditional wisdom with modern fun in this new collection of children’s audio stories, Vicky says the aim of Tale Time is to allow children to relax, free their imagination and enjoy captivating stories without the pressures of reading.

She says: “These are timeless stories; some you’ll know...a lot you won’t.

“They are jam-packed with wisdom but are told with cheeky fun; they will fire up your children’s imagination whilst giving their bodies time to rest.”

Vicky, who has a one-year-old son, lives in Larne with her husband who writes the music for Tale Time.

It will be available from all major distributors as well as from Tale Time’s website (www.taletime.co.uk) where those who log on can listen to one short story free - The Monkey and the Crocodile which is just one of the stories in Vicky’s inaugural collection.

A tale from the Indian book of animal tales called the Panchantantra, it is a classic trickster tale with each character trying to fool the other.

Vicky’s first Tale Time collection features five stories in all which have been handpicked from the great treasure trove of myth, legend and folklores make up an hour of charming storytelling.

The stories are:

Rumpelstiltskin: From Brothers Grimm - A young girl must turn straw into gold or lose her head.

The Monkey and the Crocodile: Indian Fable – An unlikely friendship; can Crocodile be trusted?

Theseus and the Minotaur: Greek Myth – A brave prince sets out to defeat the ferocious Minotaur.

The Stonecutter: Japanese Folktale – A Stonecutter’s wishes take him to sunny heights; and,

The Three Princes: Arabian Nights – Three Princes hunt for a great gift to win the hand of the Queen.

Vicky is a storyteller and writer whose tales delight local and international children.

In 2017, she won the National Literacy Trust’s Short Story Prize for re-imagining fairy tales.

Vicky has written and performed stories for the BBC, Onebillion.org, FunRadio, Anorak Magazine, The Pleasance Theatre Trust and TES.

In 2017, she was named as ‘one to watch’ in Northern Ireland.