Larne to hold ‘first Pride festival’

Business owners in Larne have come together to launch the first ever ‘Pride’ event to take place in the East Antrim area.

Strongman and LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning) ambassador Chris McNaghten has spearheaded the event which will take place on Saturday August 17.

Chris said: “The event will take place at the Olderfleet Bar and Lounge, which boosts a massive outdoor area meaning the festival will have plenty of space to run a great day.

“During the day, there will be tonnes of entertainment for all the family including a Pride amusement park and a Woof Paul Dog show.

“Music acts will be performed by The Music Yard Larne as well as Adele tribute act and some of Northern Ireland’s best Drag performers. A kids’ Pride disco party, Marty’s, Pride barbecue and much more.

“The night time Pride party will have many drag performers, singers, DJs, Britain’s got Talent’s Danny Beard and headline performer still to be announced.

“I think it’s time that Larne shows how diverse the town is as a whole, for the sake of our younger generation celebrating Pride shows a new, accepting and equal lifestyle.

“Mental health within our youth and especially LGBTQ youth is shocking and having a event like this is Larne will have a crazy impact on many.

“I’m so grateful to the Olderfleet, Larne, for hosting this event and putting so much work into it.

“The support from other businesses in town has been brilliant. As business owners, we should always aim to give back to our community and no better way than supporting Pride.”

The event is free during daytime. Tickets are now on sale for the evening Pride party. The sum of £1 from every ticket which can be bought Larne Pride Festival on Facebook will be donated to Rainbow Project Belfast.