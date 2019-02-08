Larne student wins through to UK Science & Engineering final

A student from Larne Grammar School has been selected to compete at the UK finals of a science and engineering competition.

Bence Tasnadi’s exciting project caught the eye of judges and he will now take his place in this year’s The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition.

The Larne Grammar student was announced as one of the winners of the online heats at The Big Bang Fair, with the project entitled ‘The Effect of Radiation on the Cellular Architecture and Remodeling of the Bladder Wall’.

Bence found that when cancers in the pelvic area are treated with radiation therapy, patients often suffer from problems with their bladder that can have an impact on their day-to-day lives.

The project set out to understand how the bladder wall changes after being given a dose of radiation so that there could be an understanding as to why patients experience such symptoms.

His investigation was able to conclude that the muscle layer of the wall was damaged with large gaps. The inner lining of the bladder was also damaged, which would mean that urine was in contact with structure that should have been protected from urine. Hilary Leevers, CEO, EngineeringUK said: “Bence really impressed the judges with his project and we’re excited to see how he does at the finals at The Fair.

“Going into its 11th year in 2019, The Big Bang Fair continues to be a great source of STEM inspiration for young people, representing an amazing opportunity for young visitors, their teachers and parents to get hands-on with a wide range of activities, workshops and shows, and engage in meaningful career conversations with professionals, all designed to bring classroom learning to life and inspire the next generation.”

Bence will be invited to attend the competition finals, which are taking place at The Big Bang Fair at Birmingham’s NEC in March 2019. Here, competitors will vie for top prizes including the coveted title of GSK UK Young Engineer and GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year.

The Big Bang Fair is an award-winning combination of exciting theatre shows, interactive workshops and exhibits and careers information from STEM professionals. The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition aims to recognise and reward young people’s achievements in all areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and provide them with the opportunity to build their skills and confidence in project-based work. It is open to 11-18 year olds from across the UK who have completed a project or activity in any field of science, technology, engineering or maths.