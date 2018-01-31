Larne runner celebrating success in prestigious 15-race Grand Prix

A Larne man is celebrating success in one of Northern Ireland’s most prestigious series of 10-kilometre running races.

After nine months of taxing competition, the results of the Novosco 10k Grand Prix are in and Larne runner David Clarke has finished ahead of the competition.

David (58) a member of North Belfast Harriers, finished in pole position out of 730 registered runners in the 15-race Novosco 10k Grand Prix, securing the £1,000 grand prize.

A not-for-profit competition, the Grand Prix is a series of 10-kilometre road races staged throughout Northern Ireland with a total prize fund of over £6,000 divided among the top 15 runners.

Sponsored by Managed Cloud IT firm Novosco and organised by Glenn Grant, owner of electronic timing chip company ChampionChip Ireland, the Grand Prix features hundreds of individual racers of all ages and ability as well as club and corporate teams.

Patrick McAliskey, Novosco Managing Director, said: “Well done to all of this year’s runners, wherever they’re placed in the final rankings. In particular, congratulations to the top 15 finalists and David Clarke for fending off tough competition to take the top spot.

“We’re beginning to see returning faces, keen to take on the Novosco 10k Grand Prix each year to challenge their personal best, but equally we’re seeing new runners emerge and take their place among seasoned runners, athletics clubs and larger teams.

“With only 0.49% [AGP] between the top three runners, the Novosco 10k Grand Prix is competed down to the wire and committed challengers have every opportunity to make their presence known on the top table.

“With that in mind, we’re looking forward to the launch of the 2018 Novosco 10k Grand Prix,” said Patrick.

He added: “The scoring system is carefully designed to be inclusive and mindful of age and ability, so I would encourage runners at all levels to register and put their best foot forward.”

Event Organiser, Glenn Grant said: “Congratulations to all of the runners who took part in the Novosco 10k Grand Prix this year.

“A very well done to David for representing the high-level of local athletics in the Larne area and securing his place at the top of the rankings.”

Other local successes were Newtownabbey runner Mark Smith (48), who is also a member of the Mallusk Harriers and who finished in eighth place in the individual rankings out of 730 registered runners and Carrickfergus runner William Jenkins (59), a Seapark AC runner, who finished in 10th place in the individual rankings.