Larne RNLI joins Royal Navy for Belfast Lough exercise

Larne RNLI joined the Royal Navy and other emergency serviced for an exercise at Belfast Lough yesterday.

The local crew turned out with colleagues from Donaghadee RNLI and Bangor RNLI for a simulated rescue in association with HMS Tracker, Belfast Coastguard and Prestwick Coastguard helicopter.

Larne RNLI trains six times a month to prepare for a wide variety of scenarios.

Last week, they examined the correct usage for pyrotechnics and fire fighting procedures on the all-weather lifeboat.

Larne RNLI will be holding a 25th anniversary open day at the lifeboat station at Olderfleet Road, on Saturday June 22, starting at noon.