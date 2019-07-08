Larne parks in the running for national award

The Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park 2019 is now open for a public vote to select the UK’s favourite local park.

Larne Town Park and Carnfunnock Country Park have both been nominated in Northern Ireland.

Larne Town Park has been described as “a local haven for all ages to walk and play with or without pets and with a stunning view of the sea and Scotland from the outdoor gym. With allotments, playgrounds, forestry, dog-walking, tennis courts and loads of wildlife for all to enjoy throughout the year”.

Carnfunnock Country Park is said to be “packed full of exciting attractions, the park offers over 191 hectares of mixed woodland, colourful gardens, walking trails and spectacular coastline, with panoramic views of the Antrim Coast and the Irish Sea to Scotland”.

The local parks are among 17 in Northern Ireland which have been nominated.

Fields in Trust is a UK-wide charity that legally protects parks and green spaces.

The UK’s Best Park Award recognises the role that parks play in our communities, “supporting mental and physical health and bringing people together”.

Fields in Trust Chief Executive Helen Griffiths said: “Our parks and green spaces are a vital part of UK community infrastructure. We know that they provide benefits to the physical health, mental well-being and community connections for people that use them, so we are delighted to see a record number of nominations for the UK’s Best Park award and it is encouraging to see so many people organising picnics with neighbours to celebrate how much they love their local park.

“Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these valuable and much-loved parks and green spaces for future generations to enjoy.”

Choose the winners via an online public vote at www.fieldsintrust.org/best-park/northern-ireland until noon on Monday August 19.