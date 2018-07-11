Larne July Hearing Aid Maintenance Support Session

Action on Hearing Loss in partnership with the Northern Trust monthly Larne Hearing Aid Support Session, will next take place on Monday, July 16, from 10.30am-12pm, at Gloucester Park Day Centre, Larne.

This community support session is a free drop-in service, where no appointments are required. Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, provide free batteries, ear mould tubing, wax guards, basic hearing checks and provide practical advice on cleaning and maintaining hearing aids. They can help to solve any problems you may be having with your hearing aid and offer advice on how to manage your hearing loss with confidence.

This support service is also available to the hearing loss community and their families for people who are housebound or in residential care. For further information on these support services please contact Laura Murphy, Action on Hearing Loss on Tel 02890 239619/mobile 07940160672 or visit the website at www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk