Larne Foodbank hosting Garden Party at Glenarm Castle

Larne Foodbank will host their annual garden party in Glenarm Castle Walled Garden on Friday, June 22, from 6.45pm to 9pm.

Anyone interested in attending can bring their your own picnic and rug and enjoy exclusive access to and the tranquillity of the walled garden to entertainment by harpist Shannon Taylor, soloist Ruth Morrow, The Brennan Fiddlers and the Larne Community Choir and as well as John Magill, story-teller.

Home-made ice cream is provided in the ticket price of £10. There is no charge for children under 12.

Tickets are available from the Foodbank office Tel: 028 2827 7530 (www.larne.foodbank.org.uk) and also from Larne and Glenarm Visitor Information Centres. All welcome.