Larne Family History Society will host a talk by Kelly Wilson on ‘The History of the Kelly Family from 1820’ this evening, Monday, February 19, at 7.30pm.

The talk by Kelly, who is the great grandson of John Kelly, is in Larne Bowling & Lawn Tennis club and includes details of Sir Samuel Kelly’s attempts to mine coal in the 1920s, his personal involvement in the UVF gun running in 1914 and the history of the Kelly Fleet. Everyone is welcome. Non members’ admission is £3 and includes refreshments.