Larne collection supports Foodbank

A street collection for Larne Foodbank has raised £202.65.

The collection took place on Saturday July 20.

The organisers have thanked everyone for their generous donations to the fundraiser. They also wish to thank everyone in the Larne area who continues to support the Foodbank.

A spokesperson said: “Your generous donations of tinned and long life food throughout the year enables us to meet the needs of those in our community who are struggling to put food on the table. Your contribution is very much appreciated, thank you.”