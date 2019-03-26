It’s time for a Big Spring Clean

Northern Ireland’s huge clean-up, The Big Spring Clean, has been launched at Shane’s Castle for the ninth year running.

Organisers have called on volunteers, schools, businesses and community groups to pick up their litter pickers and spring into action – with a particular focus on plastic.

The Big Spring Clean is a province-wide campaign organised by charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Live Here Love Here programme. Last year 119,000 volunteers took part.

This year, as Big Spring Clean launches its month-long campaign, problematic plastics are high up on the agenda.Jodie McAneaney, Live Here Love Here Manager, said at the recent launch: “The time is now for preventative steps to reduce, reuse and recycle the plastics we use.

“The Big Spring Clean is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the issues here in Northern Ireland and record our findings so that we can take steps to improve. It’s also great to get all the volunteers together to discuss the issues surrounding plastic

litter and give our parks, forests and beaches a Big Spring Clean before the Easter Break so that people can enjoy the outdoors.”

Volunteers can either organise their own clean-up or get involved in an existing event. Visit www.liveherelovehere.org/bigspringclean or contact enquiries@liveherelovehere.org to register.