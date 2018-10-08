In Pictures: The Way We Were

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne Times.

The Hamilton Team in the Larne High School production of 'Ham' - Jonelle Clements, Naomi Smyth, Jane Robiinson, Lisa Shaw, Adrian McCourt and Jennifer Murray. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Jaye Birkenhead was first in the working hunter class and Reeve Birkenhead was second in the lead rein on Mountshilling Spitfire at the Gymkhana at Magheramorne. 1989.

Fifth year pupils from Larne High School who successfully ran a branch of the Northern Bank during their lunch times. They took on roles of bank manager, cashiers, computer operators in inquiry staff. Imcluded are Margaret Lindsay (extreme left) and Lynne Milligan who were in charge of the project. 1989.

Diane Saunderson (centre) with The Hamilton Girls, Angela Hunter, Fiona McCord, Amanda McCooke and Maxine Mitchell. who performed in the Larne High School production of 'Ham' 1989.