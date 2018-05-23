IN PICTURES: The Way We Were

Take a look back at the good old days at a few photographs from our archives.

See this week’s paper for more.

Pictured with the new t-shirts and sports bags donated by Prestige Trophies are Arnie, Tommy, Francis and Des of Larne Gateway Club. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

The first three runners to cross the finishing line in the Miskimmin Cup race were Gary Moore (centre), Matt Shields and John Cunningham. 1989.