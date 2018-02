Here are a few photos from the Larne Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

Guides and Brownies turned out in force for the Thinking Day parade and Service. 1989

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

Guests pictured at the announcement of Smithwicks continued Sponsorship of the Northern Amateur Leagues. 1989.

Guides and Brownies leaders on parade to the Thinking Day Service, 1989.

Claire Drummond goes shopping at Linn Playgroup.1989.

Prizewinners pictured at the Milebush YFC ploughing match prize distribution at the Highways Hotel.