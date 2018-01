Here are a few photos from the Larne Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

William Morton, Joyce Johnston, Robert Johnston and William Morrow pictured at the Cairncastle Sheepdog Society Dinner.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

William Gilliland, formerly of Carrickfergus, reads the cards on his 76th birthday, assisted by Anne Rowan of Colebrooke Residential Home. 1989

Young participants in the Linn Primary School Show take time out for a photograph, 1989

Roy and Allen McNally pipe in the Haggis at the Ulster Society's Scottish night. 1989