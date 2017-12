Here are a few photos from the Larne Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or team mates in sport.

Guests pictured at the Cairncastle Sheepdog Society Dinner Dance, 1989

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

In the meantime see this week’s Times for more old pics.

John Hall, Clerk of Session at Woodburn Presbyterian, presents a retirement gift to Rev. John McFall. 1989

Form IV boys at Larne Grammar School Open night.1989