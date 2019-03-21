IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne and Carrick.

The Invincibles, who won the Junior Challenge event at the Glenarm Festival. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school?

Maybe a sports team you played on?

Or a special event that was a special memory?

Ian's team who took part in the Senior Challenge organised as part of the Glenarm Festival. 1989

We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in print in full,

First Greenisland and Fourth Carrickfergus were joint winners of the Roy McCune Trophy for Boys' Brigade companies in the Carrickfergus Area participating in activities excluding sport. 1991

Members of Carrickfergus WLOL No.7 committee who provided catering at the RBP Grand Black Dance which was held at the Town Hall. 1991