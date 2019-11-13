IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.

Some of the Larne Golf Club juvenile competitors and winners in the Club's Junior Cup Competition. 1992.

Brian Malcolmson, captain of Cairndhu Golf Club, poses for a photo before the tee-off at the 12th hole with Jimm Hegarty, Bobby Barton and Simon Parkhill. 1992

Colin Farr, assistant professional golfer at Carrick Golf Club, presents a match ball to Barn United player, Paul Machie, on behalf of Carrick Golf Professional Ray Stevenson. Included is manager Trevor Gault and Billy Manderson, chairman. 1992

Carrickfergus Cricket president Tommy Riddell, organiser Robin Stewart and Carol Clements present a cheque to Action MS director Ann Walker and assistant director Mike Braithwaite after the recent six-a-side cricket competition. 1992

John and Trevor Darcy - winners in the Moy Park NI Ruffian Championships at Carrick Sailing Club with Philip Leith, Dennis Boyle and Trevor Kirkpatrick. 1992

Rachel Withers, Patrick Hamill and Victoria Humphrey at the the P1 Teddy Bears' Picnic at Ballynure PS. 1997

Ballynure P1 pupils Michael Quinn, Luke McVeigh andJason McDowell playing with the construction kit in class. 1997