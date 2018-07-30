IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Jean McClean (right), president of Carrickfergus Ladies Hockey Club, presents the most improved player cup to Pamela Rea. Left is Pamela's mother Joan, who received the club member of the year trophy. 1989.

Larne High pupils Keli Hunter, Deborah Cahoon and Lorraine Crawford who viewed the anti-smoking exhibition in Larne Town Hall, 1989.

Jean Mann, Federation chair; Sally Brown, Executive member of Inver Area WI; and, Nessie Lennon, president of Cairncastle WI, check the menu for the 50th anniversary celebrations. 1989.

Stanley Patterson (left), chairman of Carrickfergus Action Group receives a cheque from Andy Lynd of Carrickfergus Vintage Club at the club's annual ploughing match dinner. 1989