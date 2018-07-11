IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Cutting the cake at Glenwherry Presbyterian Women's Association's 25th anniversary dinner in the Kilwaughter House Hotel are - A Gordon, M. McCord, N. Whitley and M. Saunderson. 1989.

Larne's Deputy Mayor, Councillor Rachel Rea representing the borough at the recent announcement of the 1989 Ulster Tourist Development Association Award Scheme pictured at the event with guests and members of the judging panel. 1989

Two Larne girls have received their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards at St James' Palace in London. They are Helen Thompson of Carmond Drive and Karen Wilson of Upper Cairncastle Road. 1989.