IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Dr June Patterson-Brown with some members of the Third Larne Girl Guides at the Carnfunnock Camp Site. 1989

Ken Barr, chair of Radio Moyle, with four of the winners of the 'On Air' Debating competition - June, Nicola, Michelle and Denise. 1989

Dr June Patterson-Brown, Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guides' Association moins in the games when she visited the Carnfunnock Camp Site. 1989

The triumphant Larne St John Ambulance Nursing Cadets team which won the National Quiz Competition in London - Patricia Marcus, Heather Barr, Julie Bienco, Gillian MacFadyen and Michelle McAuley. 1989