IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne Times.

Angela Kiley (right) checks the entries at the start of the Larne Grammar School sponsored walk. 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Silver and Merit International Swimming Teacher Award certificate winners from the Whitehead Club with the chief guest at their Prize Night - Dianne Barr (centre). 1989

*Note: Pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Members of Whitehead Swimming Club who received International Swimming Teaching cadet swimming certificates. 1989

Recipients of the IST Bronze Awards at Whitehead Swimming Club. 1989