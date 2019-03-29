IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

The Royal Wedding scene from Torreagh Primary School's musical with Caroline Greenlee as Snow White and Derek Mawhinney as The Prince. 1989

McNamara's Band at Toreagh Primary School get ready to take to the stage in their annual show. 1989

Fiddlin' Tom Cameron, receives a cheque on behalf of The Race Against Multiple Sclerosis from nurses June Brownlow, Christine Mayberry, and Brenda Locke, who organised several fund raising events. Also included is Sister Ena McCarron. 1989

The Hedgehog Sandwiches who took part in the Senior Challenge team event at this year's Glenarm Festival. 1989.