IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne Times.

Pulling their weight! The Brae Club take up a collection during their lorry pull in aid of the Larne Guide Dogs Appeal. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Photos may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in print in full.

Members of the Brae Club during their sponsored lorry pull from Ballygally to Larne in aid of Guide Dogs. 1989.

The Untouchables - winners of the U11 section of the Mayor's Five-a-Side football competition. 1989.

U13 winners of the Mayor's Five-a-Side football competition at Sandy Bay were - The Clowns. 1989.