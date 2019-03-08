IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Stuart Woodside of Islandmagee YFC signs the log for Straid YFC members' safari in aid of the Mother and Baby Appeal. 1989.

Katie McAfee, Gayle Newell, Elaine Higgins, Gillian Campbell, Coirle Oakes, Lauren Newell and Helen McCarry who took part in the Larne Irish Folk Dancing Festival, 1989.

The Pride of Larne Accordion Band, who organised a band parade in the town. 1989.

Larne Ladies' Circle Chair, Maureen Todd (front second from left) presents a cheque to Lynn Barrett from NI Chest Heart and Stroke as members look on. 1989.