IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times archive

Blue Circle winners of the Molly Linton Trophy and runners-up in the Larne and District Ladies' Darts League. 1989.

Paul Green, Mark Campbell and Paul Maxwell representing No.1 present sponsorship to Raymond Burke for the Larne Civic Week soccer competitions. 1989

Mrs Eileen Crickard, acting principal, helps pupils with their lessons at Lower Ballygowan School. 1989.

UTV personality Paul Clark dropped into the Moyle Hospital's Female Surgical Ward during a recent visit to Radio Moyle, the local hospital radio station, where he was interviewed by presenter, Janice. 1989