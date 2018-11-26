IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Larne Times.

Craigyhill Olympic Football Team, winners of the Larne and District first division. 1989

Dan McKeown (left) receives a chque for �1,100 from James and Cathy Maguire on behalf of Larne Tech Old Boys' Club. The money was raised by a 12-hour dart marathon held at the Club. James Patton and Raymond Mark present a �120 cheque on behalf of the Latharna Club to Winnie Bell, vice-chairman of Larne Mencap and Graham glass, leader of Larne Gateway Club. 1989

Bobby Clarke, present of Curran Bowling Club, with club officials and guests at the opening of the new season of the Club. 1989