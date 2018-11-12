IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

George McKinney (left) and William Redlow (right) recorded holes in one at Whitehead Golf Club open week and were congratulated by Club Captain Robert Ruddock. 1989

Larne Colts Player of the year award went to Keith Finlay and was presented by Vince Magee. 1989

Members of the Larne Colts management team - Adrian Crawford, Robin Hunter and Davy McClelland at the Colts Awards event. 1989.

Pictured at the launch of the new job training programme for Larne and Carrick are Marie McCullough, John Collins and Romaine McAuley (Disablement Settl,ement officer, Carrickand Larne Jobmarket) 1989.

