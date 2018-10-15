IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Larne girl Shirley Adams receives her bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award from Mr. G. Simpson, department District Commissioner and group scout leader at the South Antrim Girl Guide Annual Meeting. 1989.

Karen McKibben, of Old Glenarm Road, was joint first in the 15.2 class with 'Gay Goddess'. 1989

Enjoying the sunshine at the Larne Gymkhana are Pauline Blair from Ballyclare (left) and Emma Creighton from Mossley. 1989.