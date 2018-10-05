IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Larne Times.

Louise Cooke with Heidi and Amanda Cooke with Fritz who took first place in the Fancy Dress Class at Larne Pet Show. 1989.

Louise Blair whose dog Rex was the overall Champion at Larne Pet Show. 1989.

Larne AC member James MAllister receives the winner's medal in the 10 mile race from Vera Love. Included are the second, third and fourth medal winners - Keith Millar, Geoff Moss, and Brian Loughrin. 1989.

A group of runners at the start of the Larne Junior Swimming Club Fun Run. 1989.