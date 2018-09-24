IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Hunting for bargains at the plant stand at the All Saints Church Summer Fete at Craigyhill. 1989.

Elsie Thompson with daughters Emma and Connie and Maaen O'Neill (right) at the All Saints Summer Fete. 1989.

Shirley Sinclair presents a syringe driver to Dr Ronnie Esler of Whitehead Health Clinic in memory of Mrs. Sandra Drillingcourt. The money for the driver was raised by public donations.

Tractor and trailer rides were popular at St John's Parish fete which was held in the grounds of Redhall, Ballycarry. 1989.

Carnlough Primary pupils present a cheque for �377 to Randal Patton of Age Concern - they are: Celine McKay, John Hunter, Mary Mulvenna, Liam Mathews and Janine Davison. 1989.