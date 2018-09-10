IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne Times.

Janet McVeigh and Derek McNeill who were among the pupils taking part in the fundraising fashion show organised by Moyle Primary School Parents' Associatoin. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Two young ladies take to the catwalk in style and showing off some of the fine fashion at the Moyle Primary School Fashion Show, 1989.

Glynn Primary School children Lois Clenaghan (left) and Jacqueline Hodge, who won the woodwind ensemble for clarinet and flute at Crrick Music Festival. Loise was also winner of the clarinet solo. 1989

Nicola Erwin, Lorna Bell and Jennifer Robinson who helped model some of the children's wear at the Primary School Fashion Show in Seacourt Community Hall. 1989.