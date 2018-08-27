IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times archive

Helping the Mayor, Councillor Winston Fulton, to launch the Mayor's Appeal for Guide Dogs for the Blind in Larne is Niven, the four-year-old labrador. Looking on is Deputy Mayor Rachel Rea and appeal organisers Bertie Dodds and Julie Millar. 1989.
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Keith Millar and Stephen McCaffrey from Victoria Primary School who won the boys' doubles event at the East Antrim Primary School's Badminton Association Championship. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Sir Knights from the Larne area who attended the service and re-enactment at the Clyde Valley memorial. 1989.

Lily Hill (right) captain of First Ballyeaston Presbyterian Girls's Brigade Company, pictured presenting Siobhan Beggs with a Duke of Edinburgh Gold Badge - the first to be won by a member of the Company. Looking on is Kathy Maybin who was in charge of the badge class. 1989.

Elizabeth Crowe and Tilly Crawford at the Larne Multiple Sclerosis Group Dance which was held in the Highways Hotel, 1989.

The winning team in the Cairndhu Golf Club's Winter League Competition - The Hookers photographed with their captain, Derk Taylor. 1989.

